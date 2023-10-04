Head Chef by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Head Chef | Catering and Hospitality | Cambridge | Permanent | Full time | 37.5 hrs per week | Competitive basic salary + benefits
Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking for a Head Chef to join our small and friendly catering team on a full time and permanent basis.
The position is full time and permanent and hours to be worked from Monday to Sun with occasional weekends 8 hour shifts between 7:00am - 10:00pm Please note that due to the nature of the position flexibility is required from the future post holder.
As Head Chef you will be responsible for the management of catering services and other supporting services as may be determined and ensuring the cost effective and high quality delivery of service. You will be expected to emphasis on managing the department and making improvements.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Supervise kitchen areas, restaurant and ward pantries, ensuring all patients, staff and visitors receive an excellent service provided, fully in accordance with spire policies for catering
- Ensure through direction, planning and leadership, the provision of effective and efficient catering services to all users of the hospital
- Preparation of food items to a high standard, in a hygienic and safe manner at all times
- Ensure that all catering staff attend mandatory training on an annual basis to include health and safety refresher courses
- Control food cost within catering
- Participate in the quality control process
- Carry out 1 to 1 with the team
- Manage the rota for you and your team
Who we're looking for
- City & Guilds 706 - 1 & 706 -2. Basic Food Hygiene Certificate
- Intermediate or Advanced Hygiene Certificate
- 5 or more years' experience in Chef Position
- Experience in leading a team is essential
- Interactive skills
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to :
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options'
- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.
Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.