Head Chef by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Head Chef | Catering and Hospitality | Cambridge | Permanent | Full time | 37.5 hrs per week | Competitive basic salary + benefits

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking for a Head Chef to join our small and friendly catering team on a full time and permanent basis.

The position is full time and permanent and hours to be worked from Monday to Sun with occasional weekends 8 hour shifts between 7:00am - 10:00pm Please note that due to the nature of the position flexibility is required from the future post holder.

As Head Chef you will be responsible for the management of catering services and other supporting services as may be determined and ensuring the cost effective and high quality delivery of service. You will be expected to emphasis on managing the department and making improvements.

Duties and responsibilities:

Supervise kitchen areas, restaurant and ward pantries, ensuring all patients, staff and visitors receive an excellent service provided, fully in accordance with spire policies for catering

Ensure through direction, planning and leadership, the provision of effective and efficient catering services to all users of the hospital

Preparation of food items to a high standard, in a hygienic and safe manner at all times

Ensure that all catering staff attend mandatory training on an annual basis to include health and safety refresher courses

Control food cost within catering

Participate in the quality control process

Carry out 1 to 1 with the team

Manage the rota for you and your team

Who we're looking for

City & Guilds 706 - 1 & 706 -2. Basic Food Hygiene Certificate

Intermediate or Advanced Hygiene Certificate

5 or more years' experience in Chef Position

Experience in leading a team is essential

Interactive skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to :

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options'

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.