Senior Healthcare Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Healthcare Assistant Needed in Leeds.

Ref: 20979

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Senior Healthcare Assistant to work within our clients residential service. This home will be supporting residents aged 60+ that have Dementia/Alzheimer's in a small care home for 60 service users.

Senior Healthcare Assistant vacancy details:

-£13+ an hour

-Full time position

-Permanent contract

Senior Healthcare Assistant experience and skills:

-Must have an NVQ Level 3

-Must have prior or current experience within a Elderly/Dementia home.

-Must have good communication and time keeping skills.

-Must have great organisational skills.

-Must live in or very near to Leeds, in the event of any emergencies.

Work authorisation:

-United Kingdom (required)

Please note, our clients do not have a Tier 2 sponsorship license.

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Kieran on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

