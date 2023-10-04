Physiotherapist Team Leader by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Physiotherapist Team Leader | Physiotherapy | Band 7 | Southend | Full Time

Spire Wellesley Hospital have an excellent opportunity for a highly skilled physiotherapist to join our team. This is a Team leader position, therefore the post holder must have excellent clinical competence and be able to lead and manage a team of Physiotherapists and support workers.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients.

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks.

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Partake in Audits

Lead a team of Physiotherapists and support workers. You will be required to lead service development for the pre op, inpatient and follow up care of patients.

Who we're looking for:

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

UK experience is essential.

Experience of working in a UK hospital environment is essential.

Experience of assessing diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Extensive experience as a band 6, including rotations in orthopaedics, general surgery and respiratory and be able to demonstrate leadership skills.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free Parking on site

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.