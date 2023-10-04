Bank Women's Health Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapist | Women's Health | Spire Wirral Hospital | CH61 | Women's Health Experience Required
Spire Wirral Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank Women's Health Physiotherapist to join their fantastic and dedicated team.
This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.
Duties and responsibilities
- To provide highly skilled and specialised assessment, diagnosis and treatment for patients within the out-patient service.
- Take a lead role in physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patient caseload.
Who we're looking for
- Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.
- Registered with the Health and Care Professions Council
- Post graduate experience in treating musculoskeletal and women's health patients in an outpatients setting.
- Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers is desired
- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied caseloads
- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solutions for new services is desired
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.