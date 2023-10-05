Deputy Manager (Care Home) by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Deputy Manager - Salisbury

Ref: CW21550

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Deputy Manager to join our client's Care Home. This vacancy is within a large home for the elderly, those with dementia and similar conditions. The hiring manager is looking for an experienced individual who has worked at a similar level in a Care Home setting.

As Deputy Home Manager, you'll support the Home Manager with the management of the Home. Specifically, you'll be responsible for rota planning, employee recruitment and both induction and mandatory training, ensuring that the needs of the residents are recognised, assessed and met where possible. You'll also monitor and manage individual employee performance to ensure standards are upheld, addressing any issues as they arise through the appropriate channels.

Deputy Manager vacancy details:

£35,000 per annum

Full-time, permanent employment

37.5 hours per week

Deputy Manager experience and qualifications:

NVQ/QCF level 3 in Health and Social care minimum

NVQ/QCF level 4+ in Health and Social care is desired

Experience within a deputy manager/ managerial role

Experience working within a care home environment

Experience working with the elderly and those with dementia

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

