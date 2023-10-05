Staff Nurse Outpatients- Fixed term maternity cover by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Department | Nurse | 7 Month FTC - Maternity Cover | Cardiff, Wales | No night

Due to an expansion in our services, Spire Cardiff Hospital is recruiting for a permanent full time Nurse in our outpatient department. The successful applicant will provide high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient outpatient clinics.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare in South Wales. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Duties and responsibilities:

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigations

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Maintain and provide patients with relevant and accessible written information regarding their procedures / treatments

Who we're looking for:

Current NMC registration with no restriction on practice

Competence across a range of nursing skills

Experience of working in teams with minimum supervision

It would be advantageous to :

Have experience of working in outpatient or a surgical environment

Be ECG and Phlebotomy trained

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on 07842 423 313 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications