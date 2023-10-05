Bank Scrub Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Theatre Practitioner | Scrub | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Farnham

Spire Clare Park Hospital has a brilliant opportunity for a highly motivated and experienced Theatre Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team on our Staffing Bank.

For over 35 years, Spire Clare Park Hospital has been providing surgery, medical care, out patients and diagnostic imaging services for adults, children and young people within Surrey and Hampshire. Recently rated 'Good' by the CQC, we offer a wide range of surgical specialities that include cosmetic surgery, bones & joints, eye surgery, general surgery and women's health. Our on-site facilities include three operating theatres (two with laminar flow), two wards with 34 registered beds (used flexibly for inpatients and day care) and a three bedded enhanced recovery unit.

Duties and responsibilities

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, so you will support in assessing a patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload. As a result, our Theatre Team are experienced in a range of surgical procedures. You will be willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered or HCPC Registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 6 months, post-graduation surgical experience.

- Experience in orthopaedics/joint is highly desired

- Passion for providing clinically excellent care.

- Willingness to grow, develop and innovate in their practice.

Working Hours: Ad-Hoc, to cover sickness, annual leave or busier shifts

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications