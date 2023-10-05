For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Health Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 59 jobs
HavantLocation
Havant
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Health Care Assistant - Nights

Belmont Castle Care Home, Bedhampton, PO9 3JY

Full time 44 hours per week

Pay rate £10.62 per hour

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in these uncertain times, social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income.

We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now at Belmont Castle Care Home.

As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person-centered care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Chestnut View is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.

Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

A Care Assistant at Belmont Castle will be a rewarding and satisfying job - no two days will be the same

Rewards and Benefits:

  • £250 Welcome bonus after 6 months completion of probation
  • Satisfaction of knowing you bring purpose to the lives of people living in our Home
  • Free meal when working a long day
  • Free onsite parking
  • Career progression opportunities
  • Full training and on-going support
  • Opportunity to express ideas and be part of a dynamic team

The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
  • Effective written & verbal communication skills
  • Experience preferred but not essential

INDMP

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Health Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Havant
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time