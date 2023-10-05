Health Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group

Health Care Assistant - Nights



Belmont Castle Care Home, Bedhampton, PO9 3JY



Full time 44 hours per week



Pay rate £10.62 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in these uncertain times, social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person-centered care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Chestnut View is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.A Care Assistant at Belmont Castle will be a rewarding and satisfying job - no two days will be the same

Rewards and Benefits:

£250 Welcome bonus after 6 months completion of probation

Satisfaction of knowing you bring purpose to the lives of people living in our Home

Free meal when working a long day

Free onsite parking

Career progression opportunities

Full training and on-going support

Opportunity to express ideas and be part of a dynamic team

Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential

