Clinical Lead by Future Care Group

Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.

The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.

The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.

Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.

There will be some supernumerary time as the CL will be responsible for agreed delegated duties e.g. Auditing, Pre-Assessments of potential future residents, rota management, training etc.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Working with the most up to date /state of the art/care home technologies

Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number

Good communication skills

Leadership skills

