Clinical Lead by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 59 jobs
South CroydonLocation
South Croydon
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote
Clinical Lead

Albany Lodge Nursing Home, CR0 2BZ

Full Time hours 39 per week

Shift patten 2 long days on the floor and 16hours supernumerary

Salary £52.500.00pa

Alternate weekends & participate in on call duties.

We are currently looking to recruiter two Clinical Lead to join our Team at Albany Lodge Croydon

Day to day duties of this role:

  • Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
  • The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
  • The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
  • Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
  • There will be some supernumerary time as the CL will be responsible for agreed delegated duties e.g. Auditing, Pre-Assessments of potential future residents, rota management, training etc.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
  • Working with the most up to date /state of the art/care home technologies

Requirements:
  • Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
  • Good communication skills
  • Leadership skills

