Clinical Lead by Future Care Group
South CroydonLocationSouth Croydon
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Clinical Lead
Albany Lodge Nursing Home, CR0 2BZ
Full Time hours 39 per week
Shift patten 2 long days on the floor and 16hours supernumerary
Salary £52.500.00pa
Alternate weekends & participate in on call duties.
We are currently looking to recruiter two Clinical Lead to join our Team at Albany Lodge Croydon
Day to day duties of this role:
Requirements:
Albany Lodge Nursing Home, CR0 2BZ
Full Time hours 39 per week
Shift patten 2 long days on the floor and 16hours supernumerary
Salary £52.500.00pa
Alternate weekends & participate in on call duties.
We are currently looking to recruiter two Clinical Lead to join our Team at Albany Lodge Croydon
Day to day duties of this role:
- Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
- The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
- The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
- Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
- There will be some supernumerary time as the CL will be responsible for agreed delegated duties e.g. Auditing, Pre-Assessments of potential future residents, rota management, training etc.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
- Working with the most up to date /state of the art/care home technologies
Requirements:
- Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
- Good communication skills
- Leadership skills
INDHP
JOB SUMMARY
Clinical Lead by Future Care Group
South Croydon
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time