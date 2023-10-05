Healthcare Assistant - Outpatient Department by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Outpatients Department | Band 2 | Worcester | Full Time |

Spire Southbank Hospital is looking for a Healthcare Assistant to assist the Outpatients specialist team, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive nursing service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment within the Outpatients Department.

Full training can be offered in phlebotomy and wound care for an experienced Healthcare Assistant.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assisting the Outpatients team in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

.Who we're looking for

- Previous experience of working as a HCA in a clinical environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations would be advantageous.

- Previous experience in phlebotomy and wound care would be an advantage, however full training can be given.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on 07516 506185 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications