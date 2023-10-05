Bank Registered Nurse - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank | Registered Nurse - Wards | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Cardiff

Spire Cardiff Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Bank Registered Nurse to join their team on a bank/temporary basis, working when required on our wards. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC with no restrictions on practice

You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

You will have experience of working on busy ward

You MUST have 1-2 years experience in a hospital environment

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.