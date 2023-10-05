For Employers
Night Team Leader - Care Home by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 117 jobs
SurbitonLocation
Surbiton
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a team leader for our client's 24 bedded Care Home based in Surbiton which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from physical disabilities.

Care Team Leader vacancy details:

£13.00 per hour (£13.50 on weekends)
full time hours available (7-7 shifts)
Night Shifts
Permanent contracts

Care Team Leader experience & qualifications:

- You must have experience administering medication
- Previous experience working within a Care Home setting is desired.
- NVQ3 in Health & Social Care is desired
- Experience working with the elderly and those with physical disabilities is desired

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.

