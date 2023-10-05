Office Cleaner by Future Care Group

Office Cleaner



Future Care Group Head Office, KT6 6QL



Part Time, 3 Mornings per week 8.30am - 10.00am



Pay per hour to be confirmed



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role



General cleaning of our head office space located next to our Southborough nursing home in Surbiton.



Duties Include:

General cleaning of offices and large boardroom

Cleaning kitchen, emptying the dishwasher

Keeping bathrooms clean to a high standard of hygiene

Keep staircase and reception area presentable

Hoovering, dusting and mopping and all other aspects of cleaning

Emptying bins and recycling waste

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free car parking

We are looking for someone who is self motivated, works on their own initiative and looking for a local part-time job.



Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago as a family business and it continues to be run as a family today. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.





Criteria requirements:



Ideal candidate will live locally to our Head Office in Surbiton



