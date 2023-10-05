Office Cleaner by Future Care Group

Office Cleaner
Future Care Group Head Office, KT6 6QL
Part Time, 3 Mornings per week 8.30am - 10.00am
Pay per hour to be confirmed
General cleaning of our head office space located next to our Southborough nursing home in Surbiton.
Duties Include:
- General cleaning of offices and large boardroom
- Cleaning kitchen, emptying the dishwasher
- Keeping bathrooms clean to a high standard of hygiene
- Keep staircase and reception area presentable
- Hoovering, dusting and mopping and all other aspects of cleaning
- Emptying bins and recycling waste
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free car parking
We are looking for someone who is self motivated, works on their own initiative and looking for a local part-time job.
Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago as a family business and it continues to be run as a family today. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.
Criteria requirements:
Ideal candidate will live locally to our Head Office in Surbiton
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role