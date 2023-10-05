For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Office Cleaner by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 59 jobs
SurbitonLocation
Surbiton
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Office Cleaner

Future Care Group Head Office, KT6 6QL

Part Time, 3 Mornings per week 8.30am - 10.00am

Pay per hour to be confirmed

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role

General cleaning of our head office space located next to our Southborough nursing home in Surbiton.

Duties Include:

  • General cleaning of offices and large boardroom
  • Cleaning kitchen, emptying the dishwasher
  • Keeping bathrooms clean to a high standard of hygiene
  • Keep staircase and reception area presentable
  • Hoovering, dusting and mopping and all other aspects of cleaning
  • Emptying bins and recycling waste

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free car parking

We are looking for someone who is self motivated, works on their own initiative and looking for a local part-time job.

Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago as a family business and it continues to be run as a family today. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.


Criteria requirements:

Ideal candidate will live locally to our Head Office in Surbiton

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Office Cleaner by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Surbiton
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Part-time