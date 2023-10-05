Housekeeper Assistant by Future Care Group

£250 welcome bonus paid on successful completion of probation

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts & rewards - discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Free onsite parking

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Free hot meal on shift

A caring and compassionate nature.

Willingness to learn.

Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.

Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.

