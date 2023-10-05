Cook by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Home Chef/ Cook - *Nottingham*

Ref: 21577

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Care Home Chef/ Cook to work within our client's Care Home for the Elderly. The hiring manager is looking for an individual who has previous experience as a chef/ cook and is dedicated to providing delicious meals to their residents.

Care Home Cook vacancy details:

£10.67ph per hour

Permanent contract

7am - 3pm

7am - 6pm

40 hours per week

Alternative Weekends

Care Home Cook experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similar setting (e.g. care home, school, hotel /)

Qualifications/ certificates within cookery/ catering or food and safety

Experience working with vulnerable adults is desired but not essential

You must have good communication and time keeping skills

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this cook role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Daniel on 07835073286 to discuss the vacancy further.

