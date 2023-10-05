Hospital Receptionist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Receptionist - St Anthony's Hospital - Sutton (London Zone 5)- Full Time - Perm - 37.5 hours per week - £23,497 per annum- Weekend working - Free Parking

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced receptionist to join our team at our Spire St Anthony's Hospital in Sutton.



Duties and Responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.

- Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

- Compliance with NHS forms and processes.

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.

- Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.

- Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.

Who we're looking for

- A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

- Flexible - able to work some weekends and different shifts covering between 0600am and 21.30pm 7 days per week

- Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

- Excellent customer service skills

- High degree of accuracy in administration

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment

- Experience with information management systems

- Switchboard experience desirable

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week - full time

Contract Type: Permanent

Salary: £23,497 per annum

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.