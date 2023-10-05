Nurse Associate by Menlo Park

Background -

Here we have a fantastic Nurse Associate position in a GP training Practice that is proud of how forward-thinking it is, the progressive opportunities they offer. You have the chance to join this lovely team, friendly partnership and supportive management team who aim to create the best working environment, prioritising the well-being of its staff whilst delivering an exceptional level of patient care to patients.

You will work to support focussing on long-term conditions, baby immunisations, child immunisations, smears, dressings, wounds and more!

Salary - £22,549 - £24,882 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Bedford

The surgery -

Forward-thinking training practice

Fantastic team atmosphere amongst all the staff

Multi-disciplined team of clinicians around you

Excellent management structure

Fantastic work-life balance

Opportunities for development

Varied and interesting demographic

Supportive, multi-disciplined team

Your role -

Full time Nurse Associate

Support with Face-to-face consultations

Brilliant development opportunities

Support in areas such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, epilepsy, respiratory issues, constipation, lack of personal hygiene, including foot care.

Demonstrate an ability to undertake baseline physical observations and record results correctly.

Assist in and perform routine tasks related to patient care

Maintain a high standard of nursing care for patients

To assist and perform routine nursing tasks related to patient care, such as routine BP checks, ECG, suture and clip removal, BMI, and lifestyle advice, as directed and agreed with line manager, registered general nurses and GP's.

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks annual leave

Brilliant management team

Supportive partnership

Chance to progress as a clinician

Great work-life balance

