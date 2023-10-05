Lead Nurse by Menlo Park

Background -

A fantastic opportunity to join a practice with one of the best reputations in the area as a Lead Nurse. The practice is a highly tight-knit team throughout and strive to work together to provide a very high level of service. Admin has been streamlined significantly because of the dedicated team supporting the clinicians and clinical contacts remain manageable.

An opportunity to join a practice that encourages specialisms. Provides excellent GP support and offering a welcoming working environment.

Salary - £48,750 - £52,650 per annum FTE + 5 weeks leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Sudbury area

The surgery -

Based in purpose-built surgery

Outstanding team and support structure PCN Pharmacist & Paramedic Support Large ANP, NP and Practice Nurse team Highly-skilled admin team

High QOF achieving

Approachable and supportive Partnership

Excellent Management team

Using SystmOne

Your role -

FT Lead Nurse with Primary Care experience

Pre-booked appointment system

Oversee long term conditions and traditional practice nursing duties including smears, imms, wound care, travel clinics, pill checks and more

Deliver quality patient care

Work closely with the Practice Manager and partners

Support, manage and mentor the nursing team undergoing appraisals and reviews

Fantastic prospects joining a patient centric practice

The benefits -

Generous salary

Genuine progression opportunities offered

Working for a well-supported surgery

5 weeks' annual leave

NHS pension

GP Support and debriefs

Welcoming team

Lovely location

