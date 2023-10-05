For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 117 jobs
CromerLocation
Cromer
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Nursing Home Manager

RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse

Cromer

£70,000 to £75,000 per annum

Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Windsor.

The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.

The Package:

  • £70,000 to £75,000 per annum
  • Bonus Scheme
  • Monday to Friday
  • Pension scheme
  • Company sick pay
  • Employee recognition awards
  • Training and development
  • Career Progression

Apply now!

Staff Nurse - Registered Nurse - RGN - Adult Nurse - Registered General Nurse - Nursing Home - Elderly Care - RMN - NMC

Howard Finley Care are acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

  • Contact: Matthew Scott - Apply - 07821861305
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Cromer
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time