Reception Team Leader by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Reception Team Leader | Administration, Customer Service | Bristol | 37.5 hrs per week - Full Time| Permanent | Competitive pay plus Excellent Benefits

Fortnightly rota system working shifts between hours of 0630 - 2030 - Generally Mon-Fri

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for an experienced Reception Team Leader to join their established team where you can work with a fantastic team and progress your career within the healthcare sector.

This role will be to manage the reception team, delivering outstanding levels of customer service and efficiency

Duties and responsibilities

- Working varied reception shifts in a hands- on capacity, supporting and overseeing the team

- Promotion of Spire's Purpose, vision, mission, values and behaviours

- Managing time cards, sickness, annual leave, and other absence whilst ensuring optimum cover at all times.

- Preparation of rotas, flexing staff in line with business requirements and within budgetary targets.

- Setting annual EE objectives for each team member, holding and documenting regular 1:1 meetings as well as team briefs

- Actively involved in recruitment, training and induction

- Achieving KPI targets including credit card capture, GP data and DNA's

- To carry out departmental audits and ensure compliance, including DSE, Health and safety and staff mandatory training.

- To undertake Datix incident investigations

- To represent the department at various meetings, including Patient Experience, Infection control and process meeting, driving improvements and implementing change

- Actively participating in the promotion of good communication and liaison with other hospital departments.

- Undertake all work in accordance with company hospital policies and procedures. Ensuring familiarity with the Health and Safety at Work Act, including manual handling and fire procedures.

- To maintain confidentiality of all information in line with GDPR regulations with regard to patients, consultants and staff

- To ensure the reception environment projects a professional, smart image at all times including staff adherence to hospital uniform policy

- To try to resolve any patient complaints relating to the reception service in the first instance or to escalate via the appropriate channel.

.Who we're looking for

Essential

- Educated to Higher Education level

- Excellent numeracy, literacy and IT Skills

- Minimum 2 years leadership experience in a highly customer service focused role

- Proven people management experience within a medium sized team

- Excellent organisation and communication skills

- Outstanding customer care skills with the ability to handle difficult situations

- Emotional resilience, able to hold difficult conversations

- The ability to manage change

Desirable

- A qualification in leadership & customer service

- Previous experience and knowledge of hospital systems (or similar), including processes and procedures

- Full knowledge and application of MS Office

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications