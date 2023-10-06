For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Senior Care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 116 jobs
PrescotLocation
Prescot
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Senior Care Assistant to join our client's team based in Liverpool. This vacancy is within a fully CQC compliant, 100 beded Care Home for the elderly and those with Dementia. The hiring manager is searching for a dedicated and passionate senior care assistant who can continue to ensure high levels of care are provided to residents.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:


* £12.50 per hour
* Full-time contract (42 hours per week)
* Night shifts (8AM - 8PM )

Senior Care Assistant requirements:


* NVQ/ QCF level 3 in Health and Social care/ working towards
* Previous experience in a Senior Care Assistant role
* Experience working within a Care Home setting
* Experience working with the elderly/ those with dementia
* The right to work in the UK (sponsorship visas cannot be provided)


Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Senior Care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Prescot
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time