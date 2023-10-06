Senior Care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Senior Care Assistant to join our client's team based in Liverpool. This vacancy is within a fully CQC compliant, 100 beded Care Home for the elderly and those with Dementia. The hiring manager is searching for a dedicated and passionate senior care assistant who can continue to ensure high levels of care are provided to residents.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:



* £12.50 per hour

* Full-time contract (42 hours per week)

* Night shifts (8AM - 8PM )

Senior Care Assistant requirements:



* NVQ/ QCF level 3 in Health and Social care/ working towards

* Previous experience in a Senior Care Assistant role

* Experience working within a Care Home setting

* Experience working with the elderly/ those with dementia

* The right to work in the UK (sponsorship visas cannot be provided)



