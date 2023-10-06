Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group

£250 welcome bonus completion of 6 months probation

Employee Benefits Scheme

Refer a Friend Scheme

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Free hot meal on shift

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.You will be provided with a uniform and equipment. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

