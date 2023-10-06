Hospital Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.Duties and Responsibilities

To work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, theatre, cleaning and security duties.

Who we're looking for

Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital.

Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties.

Managing the post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested.

Working Hours: 37.5 hrs per week, Between Monday - Sunday, Shift Pattern 06:00-14:00, 14:00 - 22:00, 22:00 - 06:00

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on