Deputy Practice Manager by Menlo Park

The Background:

Here is an exceptional opportunity to join an incredibly forward-think teaching and training practice; combining the valued elements of a traditional family practice, with a progressive attitude. There are exciting opportunities for the future and long-term stability. The team are superb; there is a diverse range of interests, skilled colleagues and a first-rate manager at the helm whom you will be working closely with. Development is actively encouraged, and you'll be supported by welcoming management team/partnership.

Salary - £36,000 - £42,000 per annum FTE + 29 days annual leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Derby

The surgery -

Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

Forward-thinking practice, innovative ways of working

Well respected Training and Teaching practice

A great team of well tenured, skilled Clinicians

Specialist interests welcomed and encouraged

Exciting visions for the next five years and beyond

Purpose-built GP practice

CQC Good across the board

Varied and interesting demographic

Qualifications -

TPP SystemOne 1 year (required)

Primary Care 2 years (required)

Management 1 year (preferred)

Your role -

Deputy Practice Manager, Full-time

A self-motivated, disciplined individual to take ownership of the day to day running of the practice supporting the Business Practice Manager, working as a key member of the management team.

Reports directly to the Business Practice Manager, deputises for them in their absence and is responsible for supporting them in ensuring the smooth running of the practice.

To assist the Business Practice Manager in the management and development of non-clinical practice staff.

To be responsible for the production of performance and quality standards within the practice, delivered through QOF, Enhanced services and other incentives. GP Practice experience is essential for this role.

Line management responsibility for the Reception Manager, Administration Manager, Call Centre Manager, Quality lead, Safeguarding Lead and Communications co-ordinator.

Heavily involved working alongside the Business Practice Manager and Partners

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Being passionate about quality patient care

The benefits -

NHS pension

Excellent Pension Scheme

Free on Site Parking

Generous Holidays - 29 days on commencement increasing over time, (plus 8 statutory days) per annum

Company Sick Pay after 6 month probationary period

Access to NHS Blue Light Discount Scheme

Development Opportunities

