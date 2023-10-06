Paramedic by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with forward-thinking NHS Trust who are looking to recruit a Paramedic to join their established team and diversify their workforce. You will be across two GP practices, within an 8-minute drive from each other. There is flexibility in terms of workload and happy to build what day-to-day looks like based on individual experience and scope of skills.

The ideal candidate will ideally be 2 + years post-reg and have previous experience in Primary Care, Urgent Treatment Centres or A + E. This is an excellent opportunity for a Paramedic looking to progress within Primary Care and you will benefit from experience with two different patient demographics.

Salary - £43,742 - £45,996

Location - Luton

The surgery -

CQC Good

Very strong staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team

Very supportive practice with opportunities to further your career

Part of an NHS Trust organisation

Multi-site working

Your role -

Full Time Paramedic

Working across two sites, located very close by

Flexible around workload - depending on the scope of individual skills

Ad hoc extended hours

Full UK Driving license - ESSENTIAL

Experience with long-term conditions - DESIRABLE

The benefits -

Salary £43,742 - £45,996

NHS Pension

27 days + BHs

Follow Agenda for change where applicable

Superb support opportunities

