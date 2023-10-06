Senior Staff Nurse - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Staff Nurse - Nights only | Surgical | Band 5/6 equivalent - depending on experience | Manchester | Full or Part Time | Fully Funded Training Programs |Outstanding CQC Rating

Spire Manchester are expanding and as a result, we are now recruiting a Senior Staff Nurse to join their warm and friendly team on permanent nights

This role is an excellent opportunity to expand your knowledge and develop your skills as lots of training and development opportunities are available.

Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment. The Manchester team currently consists of over 800 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be joining this high performing team of experienced nurses who constantly receive excellent patient satisfaction feedback.

Delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients.

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients.

Delegate work to others

Support the nursing team, HCA's, and Ward sister

Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse with NMC registration

Have a minimum of 2 years, post-graduation, hospital experience

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Some leadership experience is desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



