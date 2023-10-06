Critical Care Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Critical Care Staff Nurse | CCU | Band 5 depending on experience plus enhancements | Manchester | Full Time | Outstanding CQC rating

Spire Manchester are now recruiting a Critical Care Nurse to join our small but warn and friendly team. This is an exciting time to join a team as it expands its Cardiology services

This role is an excellent opportunity to expand your knowledge and develop your skills as lots of training and development opportunities are available

Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment. The Manchester team currently consists of over 800 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Caring for Level 2/3 patients in ITU

Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload

Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Receiving patients from theatre

Assisting the Multi-Disciplinary Team in planning care

Ability to communicate effectively across other departments

Demonstrate an understanding of Critical care Outreach

Who we're looking for

NMC registered

1 years ICU experience

ICU certificate (desirable)

Cardiothoracic experience (desirable)

Good communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with

Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



