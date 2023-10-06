Bank Registered Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Registered Nurse | Cardiac, Neuro and Orthopaedic | Competitive Salary | Flexible working

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Registered Nurse to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. This role will support our Cardiac, Neuro and Orthopaedic teams located in our Bristol Hospital.

At Spire Bristol Hospital, we provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to consultants who are experts in their field and can provide you with personalised treatments, all in a safe environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

- Plan, delivery and evaluate care to meet patients' health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

- Maintaining and developing services.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Skills and Behaviours;

Essential

- Passion for Patients

- Planning and Organisation

- Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement

- Communication and Influencing

- Working Collaboratively

- Concern for Standards

- Business Focus

- Demonstrate your scope of practice underpins the six fundamental values of the 6 C's (Care, Compassion, Competence, Communication, Courage and Commitment) and the care they deliver to the patient at the point of contact treats them with respect and dignity.

- Demonstrate the Spire Values: - Caring is our passion

- Succeeding together

- Driving excellence



Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse with relevant experience

- Ideally 3 years' experience in a nursing capacity.

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

- Experience of working in an acute environment.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- A surgical (cardiac, neuro, ortho) background is desirable.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking