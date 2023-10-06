Hospitality Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospitality Assistant | Catering, Customer Service, Waitressing | Food Preparation | Full Time Hours, Permanent | Monday - Friday, with 1 in 3 weekends | Harpenden | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Harpenden Hospital are looking to bring on a Hospitality Assistant to join their established team. The successful candidate will be working across the kitchen and pantry, assisting in the preparation and delivery of a food and beverage service to patients, consultants and staff in both the staff restaurant and patient rooms, through basic food preparation and service. Ensuring that all work is carried out in a hygienic and methodical manner.

At Spire Harpenden Hospital, we pride ourselves on our comprehensive private hospital services and high standards of care for our patients. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

To assist, as directed, with preparation, presentation and service of food and beverages, to the specified standard, to staff, patients and consultants.

To assist with the service of food to staff, consultants, visitors and patients in both the restaurant and wards.

To pro-actively engage with patients to raise awareness of the availability of a food and beverage service that can be tailored to suit their individual needs.

To take orders from customers in relation to food and beverage requests, adhering to any special dietary requirements or specific needs.

To maintain adequate control of all stock through stock rotation, date checking and ensuring packaging is intact.

To adhere to all statutory regulations, pertaining to the safety and hygienic operation of the kitchen and ancillary areas, as per the catering policy.

To comply with the health and safety procedures in accordance with current legislation.

To undertake general cleaning and washing up duties associated with a large commercial kitchen in accordance with a schedule of works.

To maintain a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene in all tasks and duties.

To report to your immediate supervisor any information relating to customer/client complaints, compliments or any incident of accident, fire, loss, theft or damage.

To attend meetings and training courses as may be necessary from time to time.

To provide cover in other catering/pantry areas during periods of holidays, sickness, etc.

To maintain a high standard of personal hygiene at all times.

To report for duty at the designated time, dressed in the correct uniform.

Who we're looking for

Has previously come from a Catering role or aligned to the duties expected in this position.

Proven customer service experience is essential as you will be in a patient facing role.

Good communication skills.

Ability to establish rapport with all customers Have a committed approach to providing great customer service Accept responsibility for the identification of own training and development needs.

Have the ability to work under pressure Ability to work evenings and possibly some weekends

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications