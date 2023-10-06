Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Assistants - Nights

£11.09 per hour

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits

Planned rotas & career development



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Heathland House in Ferndown BH22, is a brand new 66 bedded luxury residential and dementia care home.



We have opportunities for night care assistants. We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable carers to be part of the new care team looking after our residential, dementia and nursing residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced carers, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training and encourage career development.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing