Disability Assessor by TFS Healthcare

Are you an experienced caregiver? We're looking for Nurses, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Paramedics, Pharmacists and Speech & Language therapists who are seeking a brand-new challenge that offers a great work-life balance with countless career progression opportunities.

As a PIP Disability Assessor, you will be responsible for carrying out full, holistic, face-to-face or telephone assessments with individuals who have a varied range of physical and/or mental health disabilities and seeking to receive the PIP benefit scheme. You do not need any experience as a Disability Assessor previously, as an excellent, in-depth training masterclass is provided.

Your comprehensive benefits package as a Disability Assessor:

Flexible or part-time working opportunities are available between the hours of 8am - 6pm (front office) 8am -8pm (back office) after the full-time training is complete (minimum requirement of 22.5 hours per week)

Monday - Friday, office style hours - (no weekends, nights, long days)

25 days' annual leave, with option to buy and sell up to 10 days, plus all bank holidays off

Pension scheme matching up to 10% of your contributions and as standard, you will retain earnings from any existing pensions (such as NHS)

Life assurance, private medical insurance, and medical indemnity insurance

Continuous CPD support provided, plus reimbursement of your annual HCPC/NMC registration fee

Flexible benefits, including dental and travel insurance

And many more!

This Disability Assessor role is ideal if you are passionate about delivering high-quality care, yet ready to advance your career by using your clinical expertise in a new way, within a supportive team environment.

Job Responsibilities as a Disability Assessor:

Working with people who have a diverse range of health conditions, including physical, sensory, mental health and cognitive issues to complete a holistic assessment

Working within an office style environment

Use your clinical experience by looking into various different activities of daily living and doing a physical assessment, if necessary, to understand the severity of their conditions and what their limitations are

You will interpret medical evidence and gather your findings on the conditions presented into a comprehensive report, to support the decision-making process by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Requirements as a Disability Assessor:

RGN, RMN, RLD, Paramedic, Physiotherapist or Occupational Therapist, Pharmacists and Speech & Language Therapists.

12 months post reg clinical experience minimum

Full registration with NMC/HCPC with no restrictions on pin

Ability to work autonomously and I.T competency would be beneficial

Office-based and homebased roles are available - please discuss these options with your dedicated consultant.

If you are interested in discovering more about this Disability Assessor role, please apply now or call 020 7407 1323.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.

