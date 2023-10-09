Radiology Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Norwich is currently recruiting for a Radiology Administrator to join our friendly team in our Radiology Department. This position is a full-time permanent position working 37.5 Monday - Friday 08:00am - 18:00pm



This an excellent opportunity and a great role for someone that can thrive in a busy environment and enjoys speaking to people.



If you are confident speaking to people in person, over the phone and email, then you may be suitable for this role. The main thing we want from you is the ability to provide a 1st class service.



You will be based on or Radiology department reception desk, welcoming, registering and booking appointments for all patients in a warm, professional and caring manner. Responding to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous and efficient manner either by face to face meetings, telephone or letter. Collate all necessary paperwork to enable radiographer/radiologist to undertake/report the examination. Process all imaging reports and distribute to source of origin. Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately (RIS, Mammography paperwork).



Duties and responsibilities:

- Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy,

- Manage bookings as requested by Consultants or patients and notify all relevant departments.

- Ensuring that credit card data is captured for all patients attending the hospital.

- Receive and deal with all patient telephone queries.

Who we're looking for:

- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

- A knowledge of medical terminology is desirable but not essential, along with a working knowledge of SAP or a similar patient booking system

- Must be a good communicator, excellent telephone manner, have good computer literacy with experience and knowledge of Excel, Word and customer data bases



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarena Phillips on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications