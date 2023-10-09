Care Home Team Leader by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Home Team Leader needed in Woodbridge

Ref: 21593

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Care Home Team Leader to join a fabulous team for a residential home based in Woodbridge. This home cares for the elderly and those with Dementia/Alzheimer's.

Care Home Team Leader vacancy details:

£11.50p/h

36 - 48hours

Permanent contract

Day and Night positions available

Paid breaks

Care Home Team Leader experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similar setting (residential or nursing home)

You must have at least 1 year experience within a Senior HCA or Team Leader position.

You must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care

Drivers are prefereed but not essential.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

Please note: Howard Finley Care does not

hold a Tier 2 sponsorship licence.

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.