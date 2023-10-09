Bank Scrub Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Theatre Practitioner - Scrub | Theatres | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Worcester

Spire Southbank have an exciting opportunity for a Scrub Practitioner to join their Bank.



Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.



We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare to our patients. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and our staff. We also have a dedicated Bone & Joint Clinic with leading Orthopaedic consultants, Breast Care Centre and Spire Eye Centre.



Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Theatre Practitioner in scrub

- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and wellbeing whilst maintaining the highest standards of patient dignity and documentation.

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.

- At least 2 years scrub experience.

- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



Please see the attached bank benefits leaflet for more information.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications