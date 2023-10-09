Healthcare Assistant - Pre-assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Pre - Operative Assessment | Full Time | Competitive Salary | Solihull | Excellent development opportunities available |



Spire Parkway Hospital are recruiting for an experienced healthcare assistant to join their friendly and supportive Pre-operative assessment Team.



Our dedicated hospital team is passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health, and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres



Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Duties and responsibilities

- Assisting the Pre Assessment team in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies



Who we're looking for

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward. Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care. For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



