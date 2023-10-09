Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are pleased to announce a fantastic Advanced Nurse Practitioner position in a friendly, supportive GP surgery that takes significant pride in their patients and staff. The practice is extremely supportive and has no partners, which is a rarity. Backed by an extremely large organisation, they are an extremely stable practice with support provided to every member of staff to produce an extremely harmonious team. This extremely passionate practice is always open to any kind of training and development that would benefit the clinician and the practice.

You will conduct acute, urgent on the day appointments, as well as the management of long term conditions and pre booked appointments, and will benefit from flexible appointment numbers and star times.

Salary - £42,336-£50,616

Location - South Shields

The surgery -

Very flexible appointments (amount depends on the clinician)

Good appointment times- 15 minutes!

Extremely supportive clinical and non-clinical team

Dedicated admin time (45 minutes in the morning and the same in the afternoon!)

No extended hours

Good CQC rating

Your role -

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Part-time Thursday & Friday

Focus on typical Advanced Nurse Practitioner duties

Flexible workload

Flexible start and finish times

Support with Mental Health issues

1 home visit per day

The benefits -

Flexible working

Support with any training or development

Working for an extremely large organisation

Next Steps

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.





For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!





For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Arbaz Malik