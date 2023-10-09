Care Home Assistant Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a assistant manager for our client's 77 bedded Care Home based in Carlisle which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Care Home Assistant Manager vacancy details:

£34k per annum

full time hours

Day shifts

Permanent contracts

Care Home Assistant Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have experience with CQC Compliance

- Previous experience working within a Large Care Home setting is desired.

- NVQ 3 in Health & Social Care is a minimum requirement

- Experience working with the elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.