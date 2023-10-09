Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

This is a brilliant opportunity for an experienced ANP to join one of Eastbourne's highest-rated GP surgeries. This role sits within a wonderful team that care for a wide demographic of patients and pride themselves on being a continuous source of support for the wider community. They're in need of an Advanced Nurse Practitioner, that's currently an Independent Prescriber, and able to handle acute, urgent on-the-day appointments and chronic conditions.

The practice will support any further qualifications and path for progression that you choose to take, but the potential for partnership is definitely available! You'll have your own consulting room, tremendous support from the admin team, with a minimal requirement for home visits. This practice has an excellent rapport with its patients, so they need someone with a good personal touch, who's approachable and able to offer support where they can.

Salary - £58,500- £64,350 per annum FTE + 5 weeks leave + NHS pension

Location - Eastbourne area

The surgery -

Purpose-built surgery - gold standard facilities

Multi-disciplinary team with ANPs, Practice Nurses, Paramedics, Clinical Pharmacists, Mental Health Practitioners etc

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Outstanding team and support structure - Multi-disciplined team of clinicians

Supportive of progression and clinical development

Progressive partnership

Interesting and varied demographic

On track to meet maximum QOF points!

Using Emis Web

Your role -

Advanced Nurse Practitioner with Primary Care experience

Independent Prescriber

Mixture of triage, telephone, face-to-face appointments

Mix of Acute and Chronic conditions

One admin session per week!

Your own consulting room

Develop specialisms - training will be provided

Fantastic long-term career prospects

The benefits -

Generous salary

Very reasonable workload; work-life balance valued

Genuine progression opportunities offered

Working for a well-supported surgery

5 weeks' annual leave

NHS pension

Very settled and welcoming team

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!





James Sargisson