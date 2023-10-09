Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a fantastic, very forward-thinking surgery with a wonderful opportunity for a Practice Nurse to join a very supportive and well established team! This is a very well respected practice who are looking for an experienced Practice Nurse with Primary Care experience. They are a GP training practice but also very supportive with helping other clinicians to develop and progress their careers. There is a great deal of flexibility around start and finish times and strong support from an established multi-disciplinary team, this is a fantastic opportunity for someone to join a very forward thinking, close-knit surgery with a very generous salary on offer.

Salary - £35,000 - £43,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Manchester (East)

The surgery -

Well established practice with a very strong multi-disciplinary team

Very forward-thinking GP practice that will support you in whatever ways they can

Excellent management structure

Supportive of any specialist interests

Multi sites within 2 miles distance of each other

Your role -

Full or part-time Practice Nurse

Experience, knowledge and skills with long term conditions

Benefit from a supportive team around you

Work alongside fellow Practice Nurses and ANPs.

Dedicated appointment time depending on the ailment

The benefits -

Very generous salary - up to £43,000 - depending on experience.

6 weeks annual leave

NHS Pension

