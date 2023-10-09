Cardiology Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Cardiology Manager | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Permanent | Full Time | Cardiff

Spire Cardiff Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Cardiology Manager to join our highly experienced Cardiology Team.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, our cardiology department provides rapid access to a range of tests and treatments. From running CT and heart MRI scans, to implanting pacemakers and performing angioplasties, our cardiologists in Cardiff are experienced in their field. We are one of the few private hospital in Wales to have our own fully equipped state of the art Cath Lab.

Duties and Responsibilities

To undertake clinical procedures that require dexterity and accuracy this includes scrubbing for a full range of complex interventional cardiology procedures and assisting with implantation of IABP, TAVI and complex devices as the Hospital grows in complexity.

To Lead the non-invasive cardiology services within the Outpatient Department where appropriate; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

To provide cardiology support to ward & critical care patients; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective cardiology care are delivered to all patients within the Cardiac Cath lab, Wards and Outpatient Cardiology Department.

To provide overall leadership for the Spire Cardiff cardiology service in line with other clinical Head of Department responsibilities. This will include but is not limited to: driving safety standards in cardiology, leading cardiology staff which report into you, leasing proactively with theatres, OPD and Wards to maintain a safe and effective cardiology service. As the service grows proactive involvement with business case development and budget control may be required.

Who we're looking for

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

Able to demonstrate an understanding of health policy and professional health agendas

Able to deal effectively with challenging situations and challenging individuals

Able to gain the confidence of colleagues and peers

Capable and confident, with the ability to work on own initiative

Excellent organisational skills

Able to work to tight deadlines

Flexible approach to work and working patterns

Experience

Substantial experience as an RGN/ODP/HCP within a cardiology catheter lab environment scrubbing for routine and complex cardiology procedures.

Team management / supervisory experience

Previous experience of managing clinical audits

Previous experience working in the private healthcare sector

Registered Nurse - Graduate/Post Graduate

NMC Registration or Registered Operating Department Practitioner

HCP Registration

Qualifications in a relevant subject area.

Knowledge and Technical Ability

High standard of clinical practice

Competent across a range of cardiology skills supported by professional competence and knowledge

Able to use evidence based practice to provide high standards of care.

Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as HIW

Evidence of research and/or publication experience

Working Hours: Full Time

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rota for part time staff)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing Date:- 18th October 2023

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of application.