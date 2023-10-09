Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

New Care Home Opened!

Healthcare Assistant - Night Shifts

£11.51 per hour plus company benefits

Full-time role



A Top 20 Rated Care Home Group 2023!



An exciting opportunity to join us at this stunning location!



Watermeadow Grange is a newly opened luxurious 86 bedded dementia and residential care home in Topsham, Exeter.



We have opportunities for night care assistants, offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable carers to be part of the new care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced carers, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training and encourage career development.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing