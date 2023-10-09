Recovery Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Recovery Practitioner



Recovery Practitioner | Theatres | Band 5/6 | Redbridge | Full Time, No Nights.



Spire London East has an exciting opportunity for a Recovery Practitioner to join their highly skilled theatre team on a full time basis, working 37.5 hours per week.



Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic facilities. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy and radiology.



Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative area and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the recovery room.



Who we're looking for:

Be NMC, HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years Recovery experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications