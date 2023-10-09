Recovery Practitioner (Nurse or ODP) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Recovery Nurse | Theatre Nurse | Theatre Practitioner | Operating Department Practitioner | Band 6 | Wellesley| Full-time |

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking to recruit an experienced and committed Recovery Theatre Practitioner/ODP's to join our friendly operating theatre team. Consultants come to work with us from all across the UK and you will work closely with them and be exposed to the latest innovative, evidence-based clinical techniques.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we are looking for

Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years recovery experience

You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player and also used to working with minimum supervision

ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:



35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

