Sterile Services Department Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sterile Services Assistant | Theatre | Competitive Salary | Full time, permanent | Havant, Hampshire

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic Sterile Service Assistant (SSD) to join us on a permanent full-time basis. This role will support our Theatre Team at Spire Portsmouth Hospital. Various shifts are available between Monday and Saturday. No previous experience required.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities;

Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well-being.

Checking correct instruments are on trays pre and post decontamination.

Pack linen/instruments/consumables for sterilisation.

Complete tracking systems accurately.

Monitor repairs of instruments

Checking functioning of sterilising and decontamination equipment according to manufacturer's instructions

Physical tasks including heavy lifting will also be required.

Who we're looking for

Previous experience is not required as full training is provided.

Good communication skills.

Qualification in Decontamination is desirable but not essential.

Basic awareness of health & safety and hygiene.

Mandatory training including infection control (Desirable)

Decontamination and equipment and medical devices competences (Desirable)

Equipment and medical devices competence (Desirable)

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Sherine Lowers @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications