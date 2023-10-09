Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse- Surgical

Staff Nurse | Surgical| Band 5 equivalent salary - dependent on experience | £3,000- joining bonus| Havant |Full time -shift based-covering days, nights and weekends

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team on a full time basis to cover either day or nights.

This unmissable opportunity ideally suits an experienced "all-rounder" who enjoys looking after general surgery patients including Orthopaedic, Urology, Bariatric surgery, Plastic surgery, ENT and Ophthalmology.

Here at Spire we maintain our commitment to developing you professionally. Come and talk to us about a flexible working pattern. At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognized as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues

Spire Portsmouth Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated nurses.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we are looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- You will be used to working in teams with minimum supervision

- Have surgical or acute ward setting experience

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications