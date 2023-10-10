Peripatetic Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Peripatetic Manager needed for the Birmingham area!

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a peripatetic manager for a great organisation in the West Midlands area. The right candidate will need to live in or around South Birmingham and have a variety of experience within the nursing home sector, with a proven track record with CQC compliance.

Peripatetic Manager vacancy details:

£60,000 p/a (with negotiation DOE)

Permanent contract

Full time contract

Start and Finish times %3D TBC in interview

Peripatetic Manager experience and skills:

You must have experience as a Registered Home Manager on more than 1 occasion within different organisations.

You must have a valid NMC Pin.

You must have a clean full UK licence and access to your own vehicle.

You must have an excellent track record with CQC compliance and be able to troubleshoot when required.

You must have good time keeping, organisational and communication skills.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

