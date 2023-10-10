Care Team Leader by Howard Finley Care Ltd



Job Advertisement: Care Team Leader

Ref: JR21134

Location: Hindhead, Surrey

Are you a compassionate and experienced care professional with a strong background in elderly and dementia residential care? Do you possess exceptional leadership skills and the ability to motivate and guide a dedicated care team? If so, we invite you to apply for the position of Care Team Leader at our prestigious luxury private nursing home in Hindhead.

My Client is renowned for providing unparalleled luxury care services to our residents. Our state-of-the-art facilities and highly trained staff ensure that our residents receive the highest quality of care in a comfortable and enriching environment.

As a Care Team Leader, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing the delivery of exceptional care to our residents. You will be responsible for leading and managing a team of dedicated care staff, ensuring that our residents' physical, emotional, and social needs are met with the utmost care and compassion.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead, mentor, and motivate a team of care staff to deliver person-centred care to our residents.

Coordinate and manage care plans, ensuring they are accurately implemented and updated.

Proficiently handle MAR charts and medication administration in adherence to protocols and regulations.

Conduct regular observations, assessments, and reviews of residents' well-being and care plans.

Collaborate closely with other healthcare professionals to ensure holistic care delivery.

Maintain effective communication with residents, their families, and the management team.

Uphold the highest standards of care, professionalism, and ethics.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Team Leader or Senior Carer within a nursing home or care home environment.

Strong background in elderly and dementia residential care.

NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care as a minimum qualification.

Proficiency in care plans, MAR charts, medication administration, observations, and assessments.

Exceptional leadership and communication skills.

Flexibility to work 12-hour shifts, including alternate weekends.

Strong organisational and time-management abilities.

Benefits:

Competitive hourly rate of £13.00 per hour, starting.

Opportunities for career growth and advancement within a prestigious organisation.

Comprehensive training and development programmes.

Supportive and collaborative work environment.

Employee benefits, including healthcare packages.

Contract Options: