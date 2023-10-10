Senior Care Assistant - Norris Green, Liverpool by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Position: Senior Care Assistant Location: Norris Green, Liverpool Contract: Full-time, 36 or 48 hours per week (Day and Night Positions Available)

Are you an experienced and compassionate Senior Care Assistant looking for a new opportunity to make a meaningful impact? Join my clients' dedicated team at their medium-sized residential care home in Norris Green, Liverpool. We are currently seeking a Senior Care Assistant with a Level 3 qualification in Health and Social Care, medication administration training, and a proven track record in providing exceptional care within elderly residential and nursing settings.

Days £12.30+ per hour starting rate.

Nights £12.50+ per hour starting rate.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide high-quality care and support to residents, ensuring their dignity, well-being, and comfort.

Lead and guide care staff, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations and adherence to care plans.

Administer medications accurately and safely, following established protocols.

Foster positive relationships with residents, families, and colleagues to create a warm and inclusive environment.

Collaborate with the care team to develop and implement person-centred care plans.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation of resident care activities.

Qualifications and Experience:

Previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant within elderly residential/nursing homes.

Level 3 qualification in Health and Social Care.

Medication administration training and a strong understanding of related protocols.

Empathy, patience, and a genuine passion for enhancing the lives of elderly residents.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Benefits:

Competitive salary based on experience.

Opportunity to work in a supportive and friendly care home environment.

Day and night positions available, with flexible 36 or 48-hour contracts.

Ongoing training and professional development opportunities.

If you are a dedicated and skilled Senior Care Assistant seeking a fulfilling role in an elderly care home setting, we invite you to apply.