Bank Housekeeper (Nights) by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Bushey
Housekeeper | Nights | Bank Work - Zero Hours Contract | Bushey, Watford | Free Parking |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for a driven and hands on individual to join their established team as a Housekeeper working nights.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations with a wide range of specialists and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

  • To ensure the cleanliness of the hospital through servicing patient rooms, consulting rooms, offices, departments and clinical areas to the standards laid down in the housekeeping policy.
  • To clean all areas as designated by the Housekeeping and Facilities Assurance Lead/Team Leader to the required standard.
  • To ensure that all stains and marks on the carpets, wall surfaces etc., are removed at once using the correct method of stain removal.
  • To liaise effectively with the Housekeeping and Facilities Assurance Lead/Team Leader to ensure a flexible cleaning service to meet all customer needs.
  • To report all breakages/damage, missing items and maintenance faults, immediately.
  • To follow the correct procedures regarding the identification and disposal of all waste; clinical waste, general waste and waste for recycling.
  • To follow the correct procedures regarding clean and dirty linen.
  • To follow the correct procedures regarding colour coded mopping systems.
  • To be fully conversant with the standard cleaning procedures, use of cleaning materials and cleaning equipment.
  • To work in accordance with company rules and regulations, Infection Control departmental policies and procedures, C.O.S.H.H. regulations and Health and Safety guidelines.

Who we're looking for

  • You will ideally have experience in a cleaning capacity within a commercial or domestic environment but this is not essential.
  • Knowledge of infection control within a hospital would be beneficial, however, is not essential
  • Someone with a great work ethic who excels in customer service
  • No formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.
  • Able to work as part of a team and on your own initiative with a methodical approach to work

Benefits

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

