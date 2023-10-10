Bank Housekeeper (Nights) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Housekeeper | Nights | Bank Work - Zero Hours Contract | Bushey, Watford | Free Parking |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for a driven and hands on individual to join their established team as a Housekeeper working nights.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations with a wide range of specialists and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

To ensure the cleanliness of the hospital through servicing patient rooms, consulting rooms, offices, departments and clinical areas to the standards laid down in the housekeeping policy.

To clean all areas as designated by the Housekeeping and Facilities Assurance Lead/Team Leader to the required standard.

To ensure that all stains and marks on the carpets, wall surfaces etc., are removed at once using the correct method of stain removal.

To liaise effectively with the Housekeeping and Facilities Assurance Lead/Team Leader to ensure a flexible cleaning service to meet all customer needs.

To report all breakages/damage, missing items and maintenance faults, immediately.

To follow the correct procedures regarding the identification and disposal of all waste; clinical waste, general waste and waste for recycling.

To follow the correct procedures regarding clean and dirty linen.

To follow the correct procedures regarding colour coded mopping systems.

To be fully conversant with the standard cleaning procedures, use of cleaning materials and cleaning equipment.

To work in accordance with company rules and regulations, Infection Control departmental policies and procedures, C.O.S.H.H. regulations and Health and Safety guidelines.

Who we're looking for

You will ideally have experience in a cleaning capacity within a commercial or domestic environment but this is not essential.

Knowledge of infection control within a hospital would be beneficial, however, is not essential

Someone with a great work ethic who excels in customer service

No formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.

Able to work as part of a team and on your own initiative with a methodical approach to work

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.