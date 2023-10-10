Remote ANP by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a very forward-thinking and highly respected digital healthcare provider, growing year on year. This is an outstanding opportunity for an ANP to work a fully remote role with a huge amount of flexibility to work hours that suit you, from 16 hours per week up to full time! You will benefit from 20 minute appointment times, opportunity to work abroad for up to 4 weeks at a time, superb support (clinical and technical) from an established team.

With flexibility around sessions/hours you can chose to work the times that are best for you, whether its weekdays, evenings or weekends. With a generous hourly rate and superb benefits as well this is a superb opportunity for anyone wanting the flexibility of working from the comfort of your own home.

Experience -

Need to be fully Masters qualified ANP.

Minimum of 2 years experience in primary care.

Comfortable seeing patients of all ages (babies through to elderly)

Salary - £58,000 - £70,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + Study Leave + Paid Indemnity

Location - Remote

The provider -

Very forward-thinking digital healthcare provider growing year on year

Close knit team with very good staff retention

Very well respected with a strong reputation

Work alongside (remotely) a highly skilled team of experienced GPs and ANPs

Established support network in place for both clinical and technical difficulties

Offers the opportunity to work abroad for up to 4 weeks at a time

Access to great benefits and perks

Your role -

Fully remote ANP role

See on the day, urgent appointments - via telephone or video consultation

20 minute appointment times!

Minimum of 16 hours per week - up to full time available

No home visiting

Opportunity to pick up extended hours if desired

Need to be comfortable seeing all age ranges - from babies through to elderly

Opportunities to progress and develop your career

The benefits -

Salary up to £66,000 DOE

NHS Pension

5 weeks annual leave

Bank Holidays

